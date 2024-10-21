Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LAMR opened at $136.15 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 42.18%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.99%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 84.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $316,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

