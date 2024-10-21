Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.83 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

