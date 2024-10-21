Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 465 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,147,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,720,000 after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,078,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,157,000 after purchasing an additional 115,959 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,894,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,433,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $134.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $134.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.