Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 250 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in NVE were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVE by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 261,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NVE by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrence Glarner sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $27,076.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,452. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVE stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.14 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.67. The company has a market cap of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.14.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

