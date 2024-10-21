Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

