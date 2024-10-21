KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $348,293.07

KOK (KOK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 21st. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $348,293.07 and $95,394.14 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,763.10 or 1.00031823 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00007872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00013140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000890 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006394 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00066390 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0007071 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $103,885.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars.

