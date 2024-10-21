KickToken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.43 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $1.43 million and $0.80 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,089.90 or 0.99990380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00066351 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01180406 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

