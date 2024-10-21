Kennedy Investment Group Takes $491,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Kennedy Investment Group acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,326 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DexCom by 189.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 665,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,471,000 after purchasing an additional 435,401 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DexCom by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,439,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,538,000 after buying an additional 353,019 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in DexCom by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,221,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,380,000 after acquiring an additional 306,604 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,793,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $104,282,000 after purchasing an additional 268,802 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $72.87. 1,617,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,406. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Baird R W lowered DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $163.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.