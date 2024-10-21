Kennedy Investment Group Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kennedy Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.87. 1,207,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average is $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

