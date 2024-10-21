Kaspa (KAS) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $3.25 billion and approximately $45.44 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 24,964,602,671 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 24,973,476,902.610012. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13300062 USD and is up 4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $39,422,375.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

