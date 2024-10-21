Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

JCI opened at $77.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $69.66.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 61.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,308 shares of company stock worth $16,984,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

