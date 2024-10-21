Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 0% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $169,925.11 and $900.01 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007753 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,089.90 or 0.99990380 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00007523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000911 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00066351 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00009998 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.