iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,285,000. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. 200,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,733. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

