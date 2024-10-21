iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Lifted by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1,530.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.42. 558,195 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

