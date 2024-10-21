iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.01 and last traded at $92.42, with a volume of 706485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

