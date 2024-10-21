iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 175363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.