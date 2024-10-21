iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.75 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 175363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.98.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

