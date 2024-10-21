iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 344.9% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $83.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.