iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.58 and last traded at $92.25, with a volume of 2125805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.31.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

