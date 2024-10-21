IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG) Insider Sells A$929,129.29 in Stock

IPD Group Limited (ASX:IPG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Moffat sold 192,446 shares of IPD Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.83 ($3.24), for a total value of A$929,129.29 ($623,576.70).

IPD Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

IPD Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from IPD Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. IPD Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

IPD Group Company Profile

IPD Group Limited distributes electrical infrastructure in Australia. It operates through Products Division and Services Division segments. The company offers power distribution; industrial and motor control; automation and industrial communication; power monitoring; electrical cables; manufacture and distribution of cable plugs; and hazardous area equipment under the third-party brands, such as ABB, Elsteel, Emerson, Red Lion, GE, Socomec, and DEHN.

