io.net Price Tops $1.88 on Top Exchanges (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One io.net token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00002770 BTC on exchanges. io.net has a market capitalization of $178.17 million and $55.44 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, io.net has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

io.net Token Profile

io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net.

io.net Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 120,286,834 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.96319699 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 175 active market(s) with $61,607,102.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire io.net should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

