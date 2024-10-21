Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stewardship Advisors LLC

Stewardship Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,091 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.89. 210,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

