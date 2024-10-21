Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 15159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.
The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
