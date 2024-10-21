Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 15159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,180,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

