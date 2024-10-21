International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.2% during the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,696,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $237.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.14. The company has a market capitalization of $212.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

