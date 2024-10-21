Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.17 and last traded at $20.12, with a volume of 1363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Interface Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $346.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.21 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interface

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $54,413.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,350.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $287,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $54,413.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,350.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,158 shares of company stock worth $1,658,912. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $7,430,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Interface by 22.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,951,000 after buying an additional 285,353 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Interface by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after buying an additional 247,350 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Interface by 1,041.8% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 228,435 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

