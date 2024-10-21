Insider Selling: SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Major Shareholder Sells 162,454 Shares of Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert G/ Brown sold 162,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $389,889.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,568,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,270.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Robert G/ Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Robert G/ Brown sold 800 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $1,936.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Robert G/ Brown sold 2,100 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $5,082.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Robert G/ Brown sold 94,900 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $230,607.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert G/ Brown sold 1,975 shares of SPAR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $4,799.25.

SPAR Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SGRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,892. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.71. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

SPAR Group ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. SPAR Group had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SPAR Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

