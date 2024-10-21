Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,000.00 ($32,885.91).
Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Hugh Warner bought 129,571 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,534.99 ($3,043.61).
- On Friday, September 13th, Hugh Warner acquired 601,612 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$21,056.42 ($14,131.83).
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Hugh Warner bought 116,669 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,950.12 ($3,993.37).
- On Monday, August 5th, Hugh Warner bought 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($33,557.05).
Patriot Lithium Stock Performance
Patriot Lithium Company Profile
