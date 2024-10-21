Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $411.38 and last traded at $411.51. Approximately 633,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,354,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.49. The company has a market capitalization of $401.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 40,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 198,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $80,292,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

