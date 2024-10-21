Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.540-3.620 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.1 %
Highwoods Properties stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Highwoods Properties
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Highwoods Properties
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.