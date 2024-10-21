Highwoods Properties (HIW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.540-3.620 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.26.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Highwoods Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

