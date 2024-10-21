Head-To-Head Comparison: Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) versus Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF)

Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Free Report) and Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paragon ID and Navitas Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A Navitas Semiconductor 0 3 5 0 2.63

Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Navitas Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Navitas Semiconductor is more favorable than Paragon ID.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

46.1% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Navitas Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Paragon ID and Navitas Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor $91.68 million 5.11 -$145.43 million ($0.51) -5.02

Paragon ID has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Navitas Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon ID and Navitas Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A Navitas Semiconductor -55.70% -22.29% -18.55%

Summary

Navitas Semiconductor beats Paragon ID on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon ID

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications. It operates in the United States, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Torrance, California.

