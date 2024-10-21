Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of GRP.U stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.21.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

