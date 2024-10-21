Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GRP.U)

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1994 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of GRP.U stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $54.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $65.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.21.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.