Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.5 %

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) by 71.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

