Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 3.5 %
Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.87.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.48%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
