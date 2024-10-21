Goatseus Maximus Trading Up 172.3% Over Last Week (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded up 58.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Goatseus Maximus token can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a total market cap of $441.64 million and approximately $352.42 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded 172.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Goatseus Maximus alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000139 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.54 or 0.00256283 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Goatseus Maximus is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse.

Buying and Selling Goatseus Maximus

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.36693355 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $382,475,851.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goatseus Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goatseus Maximus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.