Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.74 and last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.27.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.63.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.