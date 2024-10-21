Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.09.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Global-E Online by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,521,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Global-E Online by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,003,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,467,000 after buying an additional 339,591 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $623,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

