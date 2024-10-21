Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $392.18 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

