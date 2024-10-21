Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $2,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $5,091,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $159.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.57 and a twelve month high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

