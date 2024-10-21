Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Purchases 409 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 36.6% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $48.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

