Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35,928.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,159,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.16.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

