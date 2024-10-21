Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.57. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.