Gerber LLC Acquires 693 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Gerber LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Gerber LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.30. 1,121,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,901. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

