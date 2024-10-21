GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the company’s previous close.

GEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.83.

Shares of GEV opened at $272.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average is $185.19. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $281.37.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

