Future Vision II Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FVNNU)

Future Vision II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FVNNU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 22nd. Future Vision II Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Future Vision II Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Future Vision II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Future Vision II Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. Future Vision II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

