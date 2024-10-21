Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDP. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 81,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is currently -196.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $150,321.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,800 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $49,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,466 shares in the company, valued at $95,107.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,915 shares of company stock worth $301,603 in the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

