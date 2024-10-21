First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Position Increased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $24,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,631,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,703,000 after buying an additional 550,017 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,052.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 449,249 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 260,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS opened at $49.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

