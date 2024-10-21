Financial Symmetry Inc Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Financial Symmetry Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 305,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,756,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 220.2% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 134,535 shares during the period.

DFAI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 172,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,955. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

