Financial Symmetry Inc Acquires 21,758 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Financial Symmetry Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,758 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 25.0% of Financial Symmetry Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Symmetry Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $35,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.82. 480,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,166. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
