Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $51.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FITB. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

FITB stock opened at $44.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,920. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,596,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,333 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 896.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 583,781 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,629,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after purchasing an additional 442,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,433,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.