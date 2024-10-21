EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.96. Approximately 583,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,284,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVGO. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.17.

EVgo Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. EVgo’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EVgo news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,377.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 951,272 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

