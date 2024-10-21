Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,720 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 228.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 10,868 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,349,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 380,287 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,491,898 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.18. 969,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,562. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.06.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

