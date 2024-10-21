Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.
About Euro Tech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Tech
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.